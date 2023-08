The Funeral service for Sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at The Florence Civic Center in Florence, SC.

The Public Viewing will be on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 12:00 noon – 7:00pm at Manning Baptist Church, Dillon, SC.

Sheriff Pernell passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at his residence. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1100 Tynes Street, Dillon, SC 29536.