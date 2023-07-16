Senator Scott Accepting Applications For Fall 2023 Internships

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is now accepting applications for internships in his Washington, D.C., North Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville offices for the fall of 2023. The internship program offers undergraduate and graduate students the chance to work with public service professionals and gain practical experience in constituent services, government policy, and more. Students of all majors, particularly those studying governmental affairs, public policy, or communications, are welcome to apply.

Washington, D.C. Office: In Washington, interns will research legislation, attend congressional hearings and briefings, assist with press tasks, and help manage correspondence on various issues. Responsibilities also include answering phones and other administrative tasks. Interns in this office will gain a stronger understanding of the lawmaking process, while also improving their communications and customer service skills.

South Carolina Offices (North Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville): In the state offices, interns will take an active role in the community, working on state-based projects while also answering phones, completing research, and being an integral part of day-to-day office operations. Interns in these offices are able to assist with issues that affect South Carolinians each day.??Internship hours are flexible to accommodate students’ course schedules but generally run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Students may also gain course credit for completing the internship program. Interested students can apply through our website at https://www.scott.senate.gov/constituent-services/internships. For additional questions, contact the internship coordinator at internships@scott.senate.gov or (202) 224-6121.