Public Urged To Use Caution In Extreme Heat

From The

American Red Cross

It’s officially summer and we’ve already experienced extreme heat this year. That means it’s time to prepare for more potential extreme heat. Extreme heat is the most dangerous type of severe weather event in the U.S., with high temperatures and humidity claiming the lives of more than 600 people annually. The majority of South Carolina counties are at high risk for this hazard. Those more at risk during extreme heat events include adults age 65 and older, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants, children, and athletes. Take action to prepare loved ones and our communities for extreme heat and related power outages.

HEAT

SAFETY

• Learn about what to do to help someone with heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

• Never leave children or pets in your vehicle.

The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of non-caffeine and non-alcoholic fluids

• Check on family, friends and neighbors without air conditioning, who are alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

• If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

• Avoid extreme temperature changes.

• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

• Postpone outdoor activities.

• Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

• Check on animals frequently. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.