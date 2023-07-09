Three People Shot At Waffle House

BREAKING NEWS!

At approximately 3 a.m. this morning, individuals began shooting at the Waffle House, according to City of Dillon Police Chief David Lane.

Three people have been shot, and their injuries are not life threatening.

The people at the Waffle House had all just left a local night club and gathered at the Waffle House. Officers are still on scene collecting evidence.

Lane said none of the victims are able to give any information about the shooters at this time. The victims are ages 20 years old, 20 years old, and 19 years old.

(Photos by Mackie Adams)

