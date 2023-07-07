Four People Arrested For Involvement In Two Different Homicide Investigations

On Wednesday July 5th, 2023, and Thursday July 6th, 2023, The City of Dillon Police Department along with The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and The Dillon County Sheriff’s Department arrested four individuals in connection with two different homicide investigations.

The first arrest was on a 17-year-old juvenile for Accessory After the Fact of a Felony of Murder. This was in connection with the murder investigation from April 18th, 2023 on North 12th Avenue in the City Limits of Dillon.

Three arrests were made in connection with the murder investigation from April 23rd, 2023 at 1207 Wix Road Lot 6 in the City Limits of Dillon. Georgianna Turner Cooper, Amber Nicole Lane, and James Edward Parker are all charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact of a Felony of Murder.