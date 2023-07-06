City Of Dillon Downtown Merchants Association Meets

By Betsy Finklea

The City of Dillon Downtown Merchants Association met recently and discussed a number of things.

Downtown Coordinator Lisa Moody and Mayor Tally McColl spoke briefly about a visit they had to the City of Florence, where they met with the assistant city administrator and the downtown coordinator. They will be working on a grant to get a market study done that will address the needs of the city as a whole.

There was follow up to the discussion from a previous meeting about “We Shop SC” and Beyond Main. Moody and her assistant, Ashley Phillips, encouraged local businesses to accept the opportunity for at least the free listing.

The Development Office will be releasing their newsletter in July, which will be done through Constant Contact. There will be spotlights on local businesses, upcoming events, and more. They also discussed CANVA and a postcard that will include the names of the local retail stores.

They also discussed the free signs available for Main Street businesses. These are being made available by the Dillon Community Alliance.

Some of the upcoming events are Chit, Chat, and Chew at Woodmen Life on July 6, Second Friday at the Fountain, a Dorm Ready event on July 15 at the downtown fountain, A SBSS Community Fun Day on July 15, the Downtown Merchants Association meeting on July 19, Coffee and Talk on July 26, and a Back To School Bash at Fitness By Cory on July 30.