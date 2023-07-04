AMERICAN TOWERS LLC: 199-foot Overall Monopole Telecommunications Tower At Pleasant Hill Road

AMERICAN TOWERS LLC is proposing to construct a 199-foot overall monopole telecommunications tower at Pleasant Hill Road, Dillon, Dillon County, S.C, Tax Parcel ID 070-03-00-039. The new tower structure will not be lit and the tower facility will include a 100’ by 100’ lease area and associated easements, along with a 30-ft buffer surrounding the lease area. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places Interested persons may review the project application pending with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Form 854 File No. A1247404. Interested persons may comment or raise environmental impact concerns about the proposed action by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC. The FCC strongly encourages all interested parties to make such filings online, following the instructions found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Paper filings can be sent to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. The Request must also be sent to American Towers LLC, by e-mailing a copy to enviro.services@americantower.com or mailing a copy to: American Tower, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801 ATTN: Environmental Compliance. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns and must be received on or before 08/30/2023. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project.