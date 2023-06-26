Potential For Severe Weather On Monday Exists

There is the potential for severe weather on Monday, according to NWS-Wilmington. The Storm Prediction Center afternoon update has maintained a Slight Risk (threat level 2 out of 5) of severe weather across the entire Wilmington, NC forecast area, with an Enhanced Risk off to the north. The main threat is damaging wind gusts, though large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Although some thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, expect the bulk of the activity in the evening and potentially overnight.