Death Notices

Bobby Patterson passed on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Theodus Stackhouse died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will be receiving friends at 1501 Priest Avenue, Little Rock, SC.

*

Funeral service for Martha Helen Bethea will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Popular AME-Zion Church in Longs, SC. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Bethea died on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at her residence in Little River, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.