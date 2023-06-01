Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Vouchers To Be Distributed June 7th

This year’s Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) begins June 1, 2023.

SFMNP is designed to help supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce while supporting South Carolina’s local farmers. This seasonal USDA grant program allows qualifying individuals to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs. For 2023, eligible participants will receive $50 in the form of five checks ($10 each) to spend at participating authorized locations. Qualified seniors will need to visit a designated location in their county of residence and complete an application and present photo identification to participate. If approved, the qualified senior will receive their checks the same day. Applications will be accepted and checks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis in the senior’s county of residence. To qualify, South Carolina residents must be age 60 or older with a yearly income of $25,142 or less ($33,874 for 2 people), report their household size (jointly or separately), and have a legal form of identification.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Vouchers for Dillon County residents will be distributed on Wednesday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dillon Wellness Center.