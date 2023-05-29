Dillon VFW Post 6091 Members Visit Veterans At Nursing Homes

Dillon VFW Post 6091 spent Saturday, May 6th visiting veterans at local nursing homes in Dillon, Lake View, and the Fork community.



It was a VFW National Day of Service and the Dillon Veterans of Foreign Wars partnered with Union Baptist Church of Latta to let the Veterans at Dillon Pruitt Health/The Pines, Lake View Thorne Retirement Home, and Fork community Carlyle Senior Care, know their military service is appreciated and they have not been forgotten.

Union Baptist Church VIP Seniors hand crocheted red, white, and blue prayer shawls for the Veterans and the VFW delivered them to the Vets as part of its Day of Service to Veterans. The VFW Day of Service volunteers went to each nursing home where they presented the Veterans with the prayer shawls, and a VFW certificate of appreciation for their military service. The VFW volunteers sang the military service song for each Veteran and met with them one on one to hear about their time in the military. The following nursing home Veterans met with the VFW volunteers:

PRUITT HEALTH (THE PINES) – DILLON

USAF-Veteran Paul Walters

THORNE RETIREMENT HOME –

LAKE VIEW

USMC-Veteran George Townsend

US Army-Veteran Alice Hyatt

USAF-Veteran Lonnie Lane

US Navy-Veteran Caliph Lewis

US Army-Veteran Minnie Grimsley

CARLYLE SENIOR CARE – FORK

USMC-Veteran James Mumford

US Army-Veteran George Clark

US Army-Veteran George Myers