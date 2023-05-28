PHOTO GALLERY: Ty Martin Signs With Saint Vincent College

Although the Dillon Wildcat skilled running back Ty Martin had other offers, he signed on Monday, May 8, to continue his education and football career at Saint Vincent in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where he will major in Biology.

The signing took place at the Dillon High School Gymnatorium with family, friends, and coaches present.

Dillon Wildcat Head Coach Kelvin Roller congratulated Ty Martin and his family. “We are very proud of Ty. He was instrumental in Dillon’s 22-2 record since playing on the Wildcat team. He had a great senior year. He is a very explosive player. He is also intelligent and owns his own business. I just can’t say enough of good things about him,” exclaimed Coach Roller.

The signing took place at the Dillon High School Gymnatorium with family, friends, and coaches present.

The Wildcat had 212 carries for 2,121 yards and 25 touchdowns in the first 11 games last football season at Dillon.

Having been influenced mostly by his cousin and Mom and Dad, Martin has been playing and excelling in the sport he loves so much since Little League. Not only did Ty Martin play football, but he also participated in Track and Field.

Martin should be a good fit at Saint Vincent as he is fast and can “attack the ball”, and he possesses a good work ethic.

While playing at Dillon High, Martin recalls that the team was able to “come back” if necessary, and, in some occasions it was necessary.

Martin received such honors as All Zone Running Back of The Year.

When not playing or practicing football (and not studying) Ty Martin enjoys riding horses and being outside.

Martin’s parents, Monica and Adrah, are very proud of him and his accomplishments at this point. However, they also look forward to his future’s successes and accomplishments.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.





