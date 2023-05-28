PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Softball v. Loris

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

The Dillon Lady Wildcats defeated the Loris Lions in Dillon on Wednesday, May 17.

Paige Sherman was on the mound for Dillon Wildcats and retired the Lady Lions in 1-2-3 fashion in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Cierra Grice lined one to right for a lead-off single. Makenna Meekins arrived safely at first due to an error that placed runners on first and second. Logan Grice sacrificed bunted to move the runners to second and third. Makayla Huggins hit a chopper to short that scored Cierra Grice from third. Paige Sherman bunted safely to load the bases. Erika Williamson sac fly to right allowed Makeena Meekins to score to give Dillon a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Erika Williamson hit one to deep center for a triple. Shakinah Murphy hits a grounder to short and arrived safely as the throw pulled the first base person off the bag and a run scored. Murphy stole second. Mariah Campbell hit a chopper to second that advanced Murphy to third. Jiana McGill sac bunted and a run scored to give Dillon a 4-0 lead after 4 innings of play.

The Dillon Lady Wildcats added 2 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and led 6-0.

The Loris Lady Lions placed 2 runs onto the scoreboard in the top of the sixth to cut Dillon’s lead to 4, 6-2.

Paige Sherman picked up the win. She pitched 7 innings and allowed 8 hits, walked 1, struck out 5, and allowed 2 earned runs.

Gore took the loss for Loris. She pitched 4 innings and allowed 7 hits, struck out 1, walked 1, and allowed 5 runs of which 3 were earned. Hand pitched 1.1 innings and allowed no hits, no runs, struck out 2, and walked 1. McCoy pitched 0.2 inning and allowed no hits, struck out no one, walked 3, and allowed 1 earned run.

Dillon managed 7 hits. Logan Grice connected for 2 hits and scored a run in her 3 at-bats. Cierra Grice had 2 hits and scored a run in her 4 at-bats. Erika Williamson had a triple, a rbi, and scored a run in her 2 at-bats. Makayla Huggins had a hit and a rbi in her 4 at-bats. Paige Sherman had a hit, a walk, and scored a run in her 3 plate appearances.

Shakinah Murphy had a walk, a rbi, and scored a run in her 3 plate appearances. Jiani McGill had a rbi in her 1 at-bat. Mariah Campbell had a walk in her 3 plate appearances. Chesney Caddell garnered a walk in her 1 plate appearance.

Loris had 8 hits in the game with Cartrette 2 hits and scored a run in her 4 at-bats while Black had 2 hits in 4 at-bats. Spence had 2 rbi in 2 at-bats. Hand had a hit, a walk, and scored a run in 4 plate appearances. Whitley had a hit in 3 at-bats, and Mccoy had a hit in 4 at-bats. Rice had a hit in 3 at-bats.

Dillon committed 1 error in the game, and Loris committed 3 errors in the game.