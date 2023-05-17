NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Dillon Storage Center located at 1107 Martin Luther King, Junior, Blvd., Dillon, S.C. 29536 intends to hold an Auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.lockerfox.com on 5/25/2023 at 10:30 a.m. This sale is pursuant to the assertion of lien for rental at the self-storage facility. Unless listed otherwise below, the contents consist of household goods and furnishings. Sharonda Dudley unit #359; Lanajia Page unit #A16; Sadie L. Burton unit #A18; Destiny B. Chavis unit #D27. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.