NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE: Civil Action No: 2022-CP-17-00533

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

(Amended)

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

DILLON COUNTY

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Civil Action No: 2022-CP-17-00533

Pursuant to a decree entered in the case of South Carolina Community Loan Fund vs. Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group, et al., the Special Referee will sell at public auction to the highest bidder at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina, on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. the following property, together with the furniture, fixtures, and equipment located thereon:

ALL those certain pieces, parcels or tracts of land, together with the buildings and improvements, situate, lying and being in the City of Dillon, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina and being all of the tracts of land described in Deed Book 100 Page 438, [Plat] Book 9, Page [21] and Deed Book 97 at Page 313, and bounded on the north by Frank David, Jr., on the east by Frank David, Jr., and Eva Smith, on the south by Fifth Avenue and South Carolina No. 9 and 57, on the west by Madison Street, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an existing iron pipe, said iron pipe being the most west corner of Charles McClellan lot described in Deed Book 265, Page 162, Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, also said iron pipe being the most south corner of that tract of land as shown in Plat Book 8, Page 166-C in said clerk’s office, also said beginning corner being located 35 feet east of the centerline of Madison Street, said street having a total width of 70 feet and runs: THENCE North 55 degrees 10 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 217.53 feet, with the original south boundary line to an existing iron pipe located in the center of a drainage ditch, the west corner of the original tract that was conveyed from Sally G. Jackson and Tommy L. Jackson to The Dillon Company, Inc.; THENCE North 55 degrees 10 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 352.76 feet, with the original south boundary line and with Madison Street to an existing iron pipe, the west corner of that tract of land described in Deed Book 100, Page 438;

THENCE North 34 degrees 50 minutes 00 seconds East for a distance of 360.20 feet, with the original west boundary line of that 2.91 acre tract to an existing 2 inch iron pipe found at ground level; THENCE South 55 degrees 08 minutes 50 seconds East for a distance of 352.11 feet. with the north line of the 2.91 acre tract described in Deed Book 100, Page 438 and shown in Plat Book 9, at Page 28, to an existing iron stake found in the center of an old ditch, the most east corner of the 2.91 acre; THENCE South 55 degrees 08 minutes 50 seconds East for a distance of 152.46 feet, with the north line of that 2.26 acre tract owned by the Dillon Company and described in Deed Book 97, at Page 313 to an existing iron pipe; THENCE South 78 degrees 31 minutes 40 seconds East for a distance of 173.02 feet, with the original north line of that 2.26 acre tract to an existing iron pipe found at ground level in the edge of Fifth Avenue; THENCE South 09 degrees 46 minutes 20 seconds West for a distance of 17.00 feet, and original line of the 2.26 acre tract to an existing iron pipe; THENCE South 34 degrees 50 minutes 00 seconds West for a distance of 195.90 feet, with an original line and with Fifth Avenue to an existing iron rod; THENCE North 55 degrees 10 minutes [25] seconds West for a distance of 99.87 feet, with an original line of the 2.26 acre tract and with Jerry W. Polson north line to an existing iron rod; THENCE South 34 degrees 57 minutes 10 seconds West for a distance of 217.33 feet, with the original east line of the 2.26 acre tract and with Jerry W. Polson and Charles McClellan west line to the point of Beginning. Together with and subject to covenants, easements, and restrictions of record. Said property contains [5.179] acres more or less. The above description goes around and described all of the lands described in Deed Book 100, Page 438 and Deed Book 97, Page 313 and this being a recombination survey of the two tracts.

THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTIES ARE FURTHER SHOWN AS: All that certain piece, parcel or tract of land situate, lying and being in the City of Dillon, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing two and twenty five one hundredths (2.25) acres, more or less, being bounded on the Northeast by other lands of the grantor herein, on the East by SC Highway #9, Fifth Avenue, and lots now or formerly of Bessie G. Lane, Bobby McRae, Tommy L. Jackson, and Estaleen J. Poison; on the Southwest by Madison Street, and on the Northwest by a ditch, the ditch being the line, separating the within tract of land from lands of now or formerly F.B. David; having such courses and distances as appears upon a plat thereof prepared for The Dillon Company, Inc., by M.C. Moody, RLS, dated June 16, 1964, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 8 at Page 166.

ANDALL that certain piece, parcel or tract of land situate, lying and being in the City of Dillon, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting and measuring 352.5 feet on Madison Street and running back therefrom at right angles a distance of 360.2 feet; being bounded on the Northeast by lands of F.B. David, Jr.; on the Southeast by lands of The Dillon Company, Inc.; on the Southwest by Madison Street, and on the Northwest by Ninth Avenue. Having such courses and distances as appears on a map of property surveyed for The Dillon Company, prepared by M.C. Moody, RLS; dated March 29, 1965, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 9, at Page 21, which said map is, by reference, incorporated herein. In this conveyance, Ninth Avenue and Madison Street, each having a width of seventy (70) feet, as shown upon the map abovementioned, are dedicated to the use of the adjoining landowners and the public forever. BEING the same property conveyed to Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group, a South Carolina nonprofit corporation by deed of Happy Rock Merchant Solutions, LLC, a New Jersey limited liability company, dated December 28, 2020, and recorded December 30, 2020 in Deed Book 705, Page 31 in the Dillon County Clerk of Court’s Office. TMS #s: 059-02-01-004 and 059-02-01-005 Property address: 506 and 408 W. Madison Street, Dillon, SC Terms of sale – For cash; purchaser to pay for deed and stamps, as applicable. The property will be sold subject to any past due or accruing property taxes, assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record. The sale is subject to any senior encumbrances. The deed to be delivered to the successful purchaser(s) will contain no warranties of title; prospective bidders are advised to examine the public records to determine the status of the title. Each successful bidder other than Plaintiff will be required to deposit with the Special Referee as evidence of good faith five percent (5%) of bid in cash or certified check at time bid(s) are accepted. Interest shall be paid on the bid through the date of compliance at a rate of 7.25%. In event purchaser fails or refuses to comply with terms of sale within 20 days from the close of bidding, deposit shall be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff?s debt, and the property shall be re-advertised and resold upon the same terms on some subsequent sales day at the risk of former purchaser until obtaining full compliance with sale. As a deficiency judgment has been demanded, the bidding will not close on Sales Day, but will remain open for a period of 30 days. The Deficiency Sale is Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. In the event the Plaintiff elects to waive its right to a deficiency judgment at or prior to the sale, the sale will not remain open but will be final on the initial sale date.

Robert E. Lee, Special Referee

111 Witcover Street

Marion, S.C. 29571

864-271-4940

Weyman C. Carter

Burr & Forman LLP

Post Office Box 447

Greenville, South Carolina 29602

Attorney for Plaintiff