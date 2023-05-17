NOTICE OF FILING

Duke Energy Progress, LLC’s Application

for Approval of Residential – Smart $aver® Energy Efficiency Program – Early Replacement and Retrofit Program

Docket No. 2016-149-E

Why is this Notice Important?

• Duke Energy Progress, LLC (the “Company”) filed an application for approval of its proposed Residential – Smart $aver® Energy Efficiency Program – Early Replacement and Retrofit Program (the “Program”) with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (the “Commission”).

What is the purpose of the Residential – Smart $aver® Energy Efficiency Program – Early Replacement and Retrofit Program?

• To encourage customers to replace inefficient equipment sooner (i.e., before the end of its useful life) by providing an incentive that corresponds to the energy savings experienced by the customer due to the replaced equipment.

What is Duke Energy Progress, LLC requesting from the Commission in this case?

The Company requests the Commission issue an Order:

• Approving the Company’s proposed Residential – Smart $aver® Energy Efficiency Program – Early Replacement and Retrofit Program without a hearing; and

• Granting the Company’s request to recover all reasonable and prudent costs incurred by the Company associated with the Program through the Company’s annual Energy Efficiency/Demand Side Management rider proceedings.

The case was filed according to S.C. Code Ann. Section 58-37-20, S.C. Code Ann. Regs. 103-823, and Commission Order No. 2021-33.

For the Company’s complete proposal visit: https://dms.psc.sc.gov/Attachments/Matter/133730e7-65c2-4806- a157-67add5ae86f3

For the entire Case visit: https://dms.psc.sc.gov/Web/Dockets/Detail/115886

Who Can I Talk to About This Notice?

Duke Energy Progress, LLC 803-988-7132

Office of Regulatory Staff 803-737-5230 or1-800-922-1531

Department of Consumer Affairs 803-734-4200 or 1-800-922-1594

Public Service Commission 803-896-5100

How Can I Participate in this Case?

A customer may participate in the case by any one of the ways listed below.

Option A: File a Letter of Protest by:

• Email contact@psc.sc.gov; or

• Mail to 101 Executive Center Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

More information is available here: https://psc.sc.gov/consumer-info/file-letter-protest

Option B:

File a Petition to Intervene. An Intervenor becomes a party in the case. Intervenors have the right to testify, cross-examine witnesses, appeal the Commission’s Final Decision, and must follow the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure. To intervene, you must:

• Email a Petition to Intervene to contact@psc.sc.gov no later than Monday, July 24, 2023; or

• Mail a Petition to Intervene to 101 Executive Center Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210 no later than Monday, July 24, 2023. Please include your email address.

**You must give a copy of your Petition to Intervene to all Parties in this case. Petitions to Intervene must meet the requirements of Commission Regulation 103-825 and must be approved by the Commission.

In the above referenced case, if the proposed tariffs contain any request for a change of rates, the proposed rates may be changed by the Commission.

Persons seeking further information about these procedures should contact the Commission at 803-896-5100 or visit its website at www.psc.sc.gov.

JBS

5/9/2023