SPECIAL REFEREE

NOTICE OF SALE

2023-CP-17-00015

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, for WIMC Capital Trust 2011-1 vs. Tommy R. Locklear; et.al., I, the undersigned H. Thad White, Jr, Special Referee for Dillon County, or his/her designee will sell on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at the County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536. The property to be sold to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, with improvements there on, situate, located, lying, and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, the same being shown and delineated as a Lot containing 1.104 acres, more or less, upon a plat prepared for Johnny W. Dimmery by Prosser Surveying Co., Inc., RLS, recorded January 23, 2008 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Book 31 at Page 173; and upon a Plat of Lot 8 of Hickory Grove Subdivision, surveyed for Thomas Jones and Jones Family Properties dated September 5, 2000, recorded in Plat Book 29 at Page 224 and having such boundaries and measurements as shown thereon, more or less.

————————————————————-

Please note that the above legal description has been modified to correct a minor, immaterial clerical error regarding the acreage, book and page number for the original plat recording, and to add the subdivision name.

This being the same property conveyed to Tommy R. Locklear by deed of Ditech Financial LLC dated March 4, 2019 and recorded May 1, 2019 in Book 657 at Page 20 in the Office of the Clerk of Court/Register of Deeds for Dillon County.

TMS No. 138-00-00-065

Property address: 746 Lilly Pond Road, Nichols, SC 29581

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of said bid is due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding, in certified funds or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. In the event of a third party bidder and that any third party bidder fails to deliver the required deposit in certified (immediately collectible) funds with the Office of the Special Referee, said deposit being due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding on the day of sale, the Special Referee will re-sell the subject property at the most convenient time thereafter (including the day of sale) upon notification to counsel for Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the balance due of the bid within 30 days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder).

Personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will remain open for a period of thirty (30) days after the sale date. The Plaintiff may waive its right to a deficiency judgment prior to sale, in which case the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the balance of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 9.500% per annum.

The Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale.

The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

This sale is subject to all title matters of record and any interested party should consider performing an independent title examination of the subject property as no warranty is given.

The successful bidder of the property at the judicial sale can contact the lienholder to assume the purchase agreement for the subject of the UCC lien or the UCC lienholder will, at its discretion, remove the property covered by the UCC lien.

The sale will not be held unless either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent is present at the sale and either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent enters the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this captioned matter. In the alternative, Plaintiff’s counsel, if permitted by the Court, may advise this Court directly of its authorized bidding instructions. In the event a sale is inadvertently held without Plaintiff’s Counsel or Counsel’s bidding agent entering the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this specifically captioned matter, the sale shall be null and void and the property shall be re-advertised for sale on the next available sale date.

Neither the Plaintiff nor its counsel make representations as to the integrity of the title or the fair market value of the property offered for sale. Prior to bidding you may wish to review the current state law or seek the advice of any attorney licensed in South Carolina.

____________________________

H. Thad White, Jr

Special Referee for Dillon County

Scott and Corley, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff