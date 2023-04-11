SCDOT to Rehabilitate Bridge On Interstate 95 In Dillon and Florence Counties

Columbia, S.C. (April 7, 2023) – On Monday, April 10, SCDOT will start a one-lane closure operation on the northbound side of Interstate 95 for a bridge rehabilitation project.

The bridge crosses over Pocossin Swamp, between SC-327 and SC-38, in Dillon and Florence counties. Bridge rehabilitation work will include removing old concrete, patching where needed, constructing a latex concrete surface, and sealing bridge joints.

The one-lane closure operation on I-95 northbound is planned for April 10 to 24:

The outside lane of I-95 northbound will close at midnight on Monday, April 10 and will remain closed until the evening of Sunday, April 16.

The inside lane of I-95 northbound will be closed Sunday, April 16 through Monday, April 24.

To accommodate wide-load vehicles, a detour will be established at the SC-327 interchange.

SCDOT will provide lane closure and traffic updates on electronic message boards leading toward the lane closure.

Throughout the lane closure operation, SCDOT will coordinate with emergency response officials to ensure quick clearance in the event a vehicle has stalled or crashed. SCDOT asks drivers to use caution while driving through this and all work zones.

About SCDOT

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is the state agency with oversight of South Carolina’s network of highways and bridges, including responsibilities such as planning, design, construction, financing, and roadway safety. To ensure the nation’s fourth-largest highway system is prepared to serve the needs of South Carolina’s growing economy and population, SCDOT has developed a Strategic 10-Year Plan that addresses improvements to the state’s highway and bridge systems.