Donald MacQueen Caldwell Pierpoint, “Donnie,” 87, of The Republic of Panama passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Donnie’s husband, Surse Taylor Pierpoint, preceded her in death on May 26, 2006. Donnie is survived by her sister, Elizabeth “K” Caldwell Rodgers (Robert) of Bakersville, North Carolina; son, Surse Taylor Pierpoint Jr., (Darlene) of Panama City, Panama; daughter, Elizabeth Adair Pierpoint Kerrison, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; seven grandchildren: Mallory Pierpoint Miró (Tomas), Dorothy Adair Kerrison McCafferty (Austin), Surse Taylor Pierpoint III (Bryony), Emelie Pierpoint Sierra (Roberto), Elizabeth MacQueen Kerrison, 1st Lt. Horry Heriot Kerrison III, and Callie MacQueen Pierpoint; and two great grandchildren Evelyn Adair McCafferty and Roman Miro.

Donnie was born in Dillon County on May 1, 1935 to 23-year-old recent widow Wena Hambaugh MacQueen, who had buried her husband, Donald Moore MacQueen on April 30, 1935. Wena married William Kennedy Caldwell “Bill” on February 5, 1938, and Bill adopted Donnie before she was three years old.

Donnie excelled in academics, notably mathematics, skipped a grade, and graduated from Dillon High School in 1952 at the age of seventeen. Donnie attended Salem College until the mid-term of her Junior year, when at the age of nineteen, she married Surse on February 26, 1955

After their marriage, Donnie and Surse moved to Panama, by way of a brief residence in Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay. Donnie worked in various capacities for the Panama Canal Zone before retiring from the US government with 20 years service. Donnie continued working for Motta Internacional in the Colon Duty Free Zone and eventually retired to travel the world with Surse.

Prior to the onset and ravages of her many years of progressive Alzheimer’s Disease, Donnie was a kind, loving, beautiful, vibrant and intelligent woman who loved her husband, sister, two children and grandchildren very much. She was a world traveler before and after Surse’s death. Her passion for bird watching took her around the world with the world bird migrations. Donnie was happiest in hiking boots and binoculars trekking through the woods.

Funeral services will be held in the Republic of Panama with a family graveside service at Carolina Cemetery, Little Rock, South Carolina at a later date.