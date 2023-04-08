South Carolina Arts Commission Announces Additions To Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Arts Commission welcomed to its team two new program directors who are tasked with serving South Carolina’s individual artists (#SCartists) and facilitating arts initiatives in rural communities.

Additionally, a current staff member transferred to become the first person in a new role at the agency.

Tanisha Brown joins the SCAC as artist development director. Brown will provide leadership related to building and sustaining support for individual artists in South Carolina in all disciplines (literary, performing, visual, etc.) at various stages in their careers (emerging, mid-level, advanced). A Columbia native, Brown is a multi-disciplined artist-entrepreneur, arts administrator, leadership developer, and business consultant. She received an associate degree from Midlands Technical College and a bachelor’s degree in media arts from USC. Tanisha has served on several local boards, including Columbia Opportunity Resource (COR) and the Midlands Housing Alliance for the Transitions Homeless Center. She enjoys driving economic development within her home state through advocacy and amplification of local arts and culture.

Rebecca Pearson, also joining the SCAC, is the agency’s first rural arts director. Pearson will provide consulting, assistance, and leadership for activities related to building participation in the arts and strengthening rural South Carolina communities through arts initiatives. The long-time Laurens County has lived and worked in rural South Carolina all their life. They have been active in local and state theatre since 2006 and holds a bachelor’s degree in English, theatre, and art history. Pearson has taught at Laurens District 55 High School since 2015.

Margot Lane Strasburger, formerly the SCAC’s digital content manager, is now the first public art coordinator for the agency. In her new role, Strasburger will provide consulting and assistance to constituents who could be grantees, artists, organizations, or local governments throughout the state on public art initiatives.

“We look forward to all the creative contributions from these staff members as they step into their new roles. South Carolina’s communities, whether they are large or small, and artists will benefit from their expertise and collaborative spirit. I am excited to welcome them to our growing team,” SCAC Executive Director David Platts said.

About the South Carolina Arts Commission

The mission of the South Carolina Arts Commission is to promote equitable access to the arts and support the cultivation of creativity in South Carolina. We envision a South Carolina where the arts are valued and all people benefit from a variety of creative experiences.

A state agency created by the South Carolina General Assembly in 1967, the SCAC works to increase public participation in the arts by providing grants, direct programs, staff assistance and partnerships in artist development, arts industry, arts learning, creative placemaking, and folklife and traditional arts. Headquartered in Columbia, S.C., the SCAC is funded by the state of South Carolina, by the federal government through the National Endowment for the Arts, and other sources. Visit SouthCarolinaArts.com or call 803.734.8696, and follow @scartscomm on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for #Arts4SC and #SCartists content.