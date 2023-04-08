Neal Brothers Charleston, Inc. Expanding

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Neal Brothers Charleston, Inc. (Neal Brothers), a global logistics leader, today announced plans to expand its existing Charleston County operations. The company’s $9.48 million investment will create 10 new jobs in the first year.

Originally established in England in 1916, Neal Brothers is a world leader in export packing, storage, freight and distribution services, and project shipping management. For over 30 years, Neal Brothers’ main North American office has successfully operated in North Charleston. As an internationally recognized name in the export packing industry, Neal Brothers is an ethics-driven organization combining customer satisfaction values with cost-efficient technologies.

Neal Brothers plans to expand its existing location by building a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot facility located at 4229 Domino Ave. in North Charleston. The expansion will further increase the company’s shipping operations to serve the region’s waterfront and logistics community.