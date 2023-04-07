Innovative Poultry Products Expanding Operations In Bamberg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Innovative Poultry Products, LLC (Innovative Poultry Products), a manufacturer of poultry farming equipment, announced plans to expand its operations in Bamberg County. The company’s $2.86 million investment will create 30 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2015, Innovative Poultry Products provides durable and useful tools for poultry farmers, delivering prompt and dependable service. The company specializes in creating equipment to help farmers work more efficiently.

Innovative Poultry Products plans to build a new facility, including offices, to manufacture machines for the poultry industry. The new facility, located with its existing operations at 2192 Juniper Creek Road in Olar, will allow the company to produce poultry equipment in-house that previously has been outsourced.

The expansion is expected to be complete by February 2024.