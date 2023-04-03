PDRTA Named Transit Provider Of The Year And Other Awards

The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority team collected eight awards from the Transportation Association of South Carolina 2023 Annual Conference and Bus Roadeo.

At the event, TASC presented PDRTA with the Transit Provider of the Year Award. This marks the 3rd time PDRTA brought home this distinguished award over the last 7 years.

For the second consecutive year, PDRTA’s Executive Director, Don Strickland wins Transit Advocate of the Year.

PDRTA’s team also won several other awards in various categories. The Making the Difference Award went to Human Resource Manager, Ania Dixon. Manager of the Year Award was presented to Transportation Manager, Jack Pickett. South Carolina Operator of the Year for Fixed Route Service was awarded to Mitchell Brantley.

Two of PDRTA’s Board Members won Board Member of the Year, Hattie Burns (Rural) and George Jebaily (Urban).

For the Bus Roadeo portion of the event PDRTA’s Mitchell Brantley took second place in the 35ft. bus category.

Don Strickland says, “We are proud to bring home so much recognition to PDRTA and grateful for all the hard work and dedication our team collectively provides to the communities that we serve.”

Annually TASC holds its conference to provide training, showcase industry products and services able and to provide opportunities for networking. TASC is a nonprofit organization that promotes public transportation in South Carolina. Members include public service transportation providers, human services agencies, government agencies, private transportation providers, educational institutions and for-profit vendors that serve the transportation industry.

Established in 1974 as the first Transportation Authority in South Carolina, PDRTA provides 6 counties: Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro, with public transit services on fixed-routes, paratransit services, deviated-fixed-routes, commuters and demand response services.

PDRTA covers over 3,500 sq. miles of territory making it the largest area belonging to a transit authority in the state and the 3rd largest territory in the United States.