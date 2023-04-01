The Dillon Herald Holding Food Drive For Help For Veterans

The Dillon Herald is holding a food drive for Help For Veterans through April 6, 2023.

Donations of unexpired canned, boxed, or jarred goods are being accepted. Help For Veterans provides food boxes for local, needy veterans in our community.

Food may be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Dillon Herald newspaper office, 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon.