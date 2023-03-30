Minutes of the Dillon County Ministerial Alliance: March 2023

Minutes of the

Dillon County

Ministerial Alliance

March 9, 2023, 5 p.m.

St. Matthew AME,

Hamer

In attendance: Henry Altman, Tommy Lee Pittman, James Orr, James Smith, Russell Nelson, Michael Keyes, Orlando McCauley, H B Drake, Noah Manning, Anthony Alford, Anthony Ford, Rick McMahon

Welcome and Prayer for refreshments – Orlando McCauley

Prayer- Henry Altman, Main Street United Methodist Church

Financial report –Pastor James Orr, Pyerian Baptist Church The Alliance has a balance of 691.38 as of 2/28/2023.

The following paid $60.00 annual dues: Orlando McCauley, Rick McMahon, James Smith, Henry Altman, H B Drake, Noah Manning, Tommy Lee Pittman, James Orr

Annual dues of $60.00 may be sent to:

DCCMA

2842 Railview Road

Fork SC 29542

1. National Day of Prayer – Henry Altman

The National Day of Prayer is May 4, noon, Dillon County Courthouse.

The theme and is James 5:16b The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.

The agenda is as follows.

Welcome and theme -Henry Altman

Scripture -Rick McMahon

Prayer for Righteousness -Anthony Ford

Prayer for Forgiveness and our sin – Noah Manning

Song

Prayer for our young people-Orlando McCauley

Prayer for our Schools-Anthony Alford

Prayer for our Medical providers-Tommy Lee Pittman

Prayer for our Economy and God’s provision – Russell Nelson

Prayer for our nation and unity – H B Drake

Song

Prayer for our churches -James Smith

Prayer for repentance and revival -Raymond Davis

East Dillon Baptist will provide the sound system and keyboard.

James Orr will contact the Dillon County Council for permission to use the Courthouse grounds.

2. Food and farm project for Dillon County-James Orr

This would involve many different sectors and provide possible food the local food bank and local families. It is based on a model from Wisdom for Life led by former NFL player Jason Brown. More information on his work is at wisdomforlife.org

A local Dillon County resident has offer the use of twenty acres of land for the use of this project. More about this will be coming out in the near future.

3. Empowerment in Action update.

Pastor Tommy Lee Pittman, Mar Hill gave a report of the Empowerment in Action group that is made up of local pastors. He exhorted the pastors to take a stand. He said it is time for the walls between us to come down. Events already held include prayer at the Courthouse on January 1st and a one day revival at the Wellness Center on March the 2nd. Future events and meting are being planned including a return to local parks. The town of Lake View has already invited EIAA back. Five pastors asked for their names to be added to the contact and information text list. These will be shared with Moses Hayward.

At this time, Anthony Ford spoke of the need for the presence of pastors at the Courthouse during family court. He gave examples of families in crisis and their needs for guidance and support. A number of pastors showed interest in being a part of this ministry.

4. Book Club

Orlando McCauley shared about an ecumenical club in Columbia the he is a part of. They are discussing the book, The Color of Compromise by Professor Jemar Tisby. Alink to purchase the book is included here.

There will be a Zoom conference on March 28th at 6 p.m. to discuss the book. For more information contact Dr. Orlando McCauley at St Matthew AME church, Hamer, SC

5. In other business and announcements:

Mars Hill Bibleway Church of Dillon is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month.

Main Street United Methodist of Dillon men are giving away sausage wraps on Main Street, Dillon, Saturday morning beginning at 7:30 for the Cookoff Festival.

Word of Life Church, Fairmont, NC is having an anniversary celebration March 18th, 2 p.m.

St Matthew AME of Hamer is hosting a health fare March 25th, 9 am including health screenings.

Bibleway Tabernacle of Dillon is celebrating its 22nd Anniversary April 2nd.

Pyerian Baptist Church, Floyd Dale is hosting a Women’s praise and worship event Treasuring Truth on April 29th 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Refuge Holiness Church of Emmanualville, Dillon, is hosting a singing on April 30th at 2 p.m.

6. Election of Officers

A motion was made and seconded to keep the present officers in position. The motion carried unanimously.

President – Henry Altman

Vice-President –Raymond Davis

Secretary/Treasurer- James Orr

7. Prayer requests

Bishop Burnett, Bethel UNMC Marion, drug and alcohol abuse, Dillon County schools, race issues, our medical and hospital staff

8. Next meeting

April 20th, 6 p.m.

Word of Life Church

5364 Hwy NC 41 S

Fairmont NC, 28340

Prayer and Adjournment -Anthony Ford

These minutes are respectfully submitted by James Orr, secretary/treasurer