CTC Decides On Roads To Resurfaced In 2022-2023

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon County Transportation Committee met recently and decided which roads would be resurfaced in 2023-2024.

After discussion, the committee decided to resurface State Line Road, Racetrack Road, and Freestates Road at an estimated cost of $1,975,000, fund $200,000 for the County of Dillon for Highway 34 improvements. This would allow each area of the county to benefit from their funds.

All of these projects total $2,235,000 with a reserve of $800,000 to cover cost overruns. Chairman Earl Gleason said that the committee had looked at 11 roads and all agreed that Stateline was the worst.

The estimated cost to resurface Stateline Road is $493,000 and with the 25 percent that is added for overruns this comes to approximately $617,000. The estimated cost for Freestates Road is $511,000.

Each October, the committee inspects roads throughout the county, gets estimated costs, and then at a later meeting designates the funds they receive to the worst roads and where they can do the most good.

Editor’s Note: This meeting can be watched in its entirety on The Dillon Herald’s channel on YouTube.