LITTLE ROCK — Richard Maxie Gardner, 71, passed away at his home surrounded by his family, March 11, 2023. Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Catfish Creek Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family.

Rick was born in Dillon County December 11, 1951, the son of Eloise Bailey Gardner and the late Rufus Maxie “High Pocket” Gardner. He retired from Wix where he worked as an electrican.

He was a lifelong member of Catfish Creek Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and other church positions over the years. He was very active in the Boy Scouts and was Scout Master of Troop #777, member of the Officer’s Club, and American Legion. He proudly helped organize the Buddy Johnson and Seba Stoundenmire Scholarship Fund at Latta High School. He served his country in the Air Force During the Viet Nam War.

Rick is survived by his mother, Eloise Bailey Gardner of Latta, SC; his wife, Jacqueline Hyatt Gardner of the home; son, Richard Quinton Gardner (Kaileigh) of Latta, SC, daughter, Dallas Nicole Gardner (Eduardo Sandoval) of Latta, SC; brother, Mitchell Gardner (Judy) of Latta, SC; sister, Pam Brigman (Lavern) of Latta, SC; and grandchildren, Richard Maverick Gardner and Colson Hill. The family requests memorials be made to Mountain Marketplace Mission, 95 Gauley River Road, Webster Springs, WV 26288 which can also be sent in care of Catfish Creek Church, 1495 Catfish Church Road, Latta, SC 29565.

