Kayrene (Hayes) Byrd, 89, of Florence, SC, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC.

Born in Dillon County, SC on February 6, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Emory Jay Hayes and Alberta Kit Hayes. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, and retired daycare owner.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Bobby Byrd, her daughter and son-in-law, Dollie and Clarence (Billy) Deas, Grandchildren: Keith (Candace) Miller, Dillon, SC; Allen (Terri) Miller, Effingham, SC; Pamela (Tony) Capra, Kenilworth, NJ and Jason (Amanda) Miller, of Marion, SC. Great-Grandchildren: Hunter Miller, Sydney Miller, Ashlyn Miller, Delaney Miller, Jesse Miller, Wyatt Miller, and Anthony Capra. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Bobby Kay Byrd, and eight siblings.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at 12:00 p.m, with burial at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the services, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 405 Mt. Calvary Road, Dillon, SC 29536