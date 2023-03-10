Rembert Cook, Jr., 84, passed away, Friday, February 24, 2023, at McLeod Medical Center-Dillon.

Funeral services were held 4:00 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2023, at Pyerian Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Born in Dillon, SC, February 9, 1939, he was the son of the late Rembert Cook, Sr. and Celia Stokes Cook.

He was a member of Pyerian Baptist Church and the widower of the late Mary Louise Bethea Cook.

Survivors include his son, Rembert Clifton Cook (Simona) of Dillon; daughter, Rita Cox (Ricky) of Dillon; grandchildren, Kristan Alexander (Cody) of Florence, Silvan Cook, and Simon Cook of Dillon; two great-grandchildren, Atlas Alexander and Ezra Alexander of Florence; sister, Noretta Williams of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Cook, Boyd Cook, James Cook, Jack Cook, and Brent Cook; and sisters, Elsie Gough, Addie Jean Snipes, Rosie Merritt, and Martha Proctor.