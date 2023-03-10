Services for Mollie Owings Jackson will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Second Baptist Church directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Jackson, 61, died Saturday, February 25, 2023 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.

Born in Westminster, Maryland, May 22, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Mureal Owings and Pauline Virginia Owings.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Michael H. Jackson of Dillon; sons, Joey Colville and Billy R. Jackson, both of Dillon; daughter, Sandra Cook of Dillon; granddaughter, Whitney Cook; great-grandchildren, Mason Cook, Colson Chavis, and Cyrus Chavis.