Mrs. Linda Darnell Flowers, 76, died Friday, February 24, 2023, at her home in Lake View after an illness.

A graveside service was Monday, February 27 at 3:00 at Kemper Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Monday from 1:00 to 2:30, prior to the service at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View.

Mrs. Flowers was born in Mullins, SC, the daughter of the late Ernest Barfield and Mattie Church Rogers.

She was a member of Kemper Baptist Church and a long-time supporter of St. Jude Hospital and US Veteran organizations.

She is survived by her brother, Craig Rogers (Bettina); sisters, Sylvia Kay Wrenn, Kathy Berry (Tommy), and Ann Snipes (Peter); nieces and nephews, Naikia Ridenour (Scott) and their 3 children, Crystal Norris (Chris) and their 3 children, Jeff Rogers (Melissa) and 5 children, Tiffany Rogers (Chris) and their 2 children, and P.J. Snipes (Natalie) and their 4 children; and special friends, Rita Young and Carolyn Bailey.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Flowers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McLeod Cancer Center, the Humane Society and/or Agape Hospice.