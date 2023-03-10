Services for Barney Ray Bethea will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Bethea Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Barney 61, passed away, Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Raleigh, NC.

Born in Dillon, SC, April 24, 1961, he was the son of the late Bruce Bethea and Inez Roller Bethea. He was a Lieutenant with the Blenheim Volunteer Fire Department having served 20 years of service.

Survivors include his daughters, Nancy Bethea of Blenheim and Jessica Grooms of McColl; grandsons, Nakcoma Grooms of McColl, and Hunter Clark of Patrick, SC; sisters, Flora Dew of Hamer, Barbara Ann Bethea of Bennettsville, Bernice Thompson of Bennettsville, Beverly Smith of McColl, Brenda Hatcher of Bennettsville, and Rachel Bethea of York.

Mr. Bethea was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Bethea; daughter, Tiffany Bethea; and sister, Bonnie Byrd.