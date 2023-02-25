Mackie Adams Announces Candidacy For Mayor

Hello, all, as you have already heard, I, Mackie Adams, have filed for candidacy for Mayor of Dillon.

I have lived in Dillon my entire life, and I have witnessed and experienced firsthand the consequences of living in a city that needs improvement in many areas.



I was reared by two hardworking parents who never cut any corners and never slowed down. There is not enough room on this page to list all the great things they taught me and how it has prepared me for this day. If you are fortunate enough to know them, I am sure you can recognize that through experiences with them and myself and can agree.

They also reared me in a great church with a great church family, and I am forever grateful for that experience and the kindness and personal responsibility that it taught me.

There are several great people in this county who also played a role in that, there, and you know who you are.

I have been in this town for nearly four decades now, and I have a pretty good understanding of what is wrong here and how to correct it.

I have been watching our local government at work for quite a while now, and I have decided it is time to get involved.

I am ready to work hard for the change that we want to see in our city and county. Sitting idly and quietly will not get the job done.

I have already met with many citizens over the last two weeks since I filed, and I have heard many complaints and suggestions. I have taken note of every detail of those discussions, and I am ready to tackle every single issue and more.

For too long now, Dillon has been recognized for some of the absolute worst reasons and statistics. We must prioritize these issues and work together to repair them immediately.

Additionally, we must continue working hard on the great things already happening in our city and county.

Dillon has a lot of potential, and it is beyond time for us to fully grasp that and to bring it to life.

If I am fortunate enough to be elected Dillon’s next mayor, I will continuously focus on making our city a better place for all of us, not just some of us. Special interests that most of us don’t care about and wasted tax dollars associated with that will no longer derail our growth and development.

It’s time to put the focus back on the places and the problems that actually need it.

I will listen to the concerns and complaints of every citizen and visitor of Dillon. I will work to improve our roads so that they’re not constantly destroying our taxed vehicles.

I will focus on the safety of everyone within our city, both citizens and visitors. I will fight hard to do everything possible to keep crime out of our city and off our streets. I will 100% honor and fully support our local law enforcement and our first responders.

I will honor our Veterans, and they will be celebrated endlessly in our city and county. This includes those who have passed, those who are still with us, and all of our future veterans. I am going to establish a Veterans Park that honors all Dillon County veterans. We will also have a Veteran’s Day Parade every year.

I will make severe weather and natural disasters a priority and will focus on timely preparation in order to keep everyone safe from any of these, as soon as they appear to be any imminent threat to our city and county.

Together, we will look out for and protect our senior citizens to make sure they are safe and taken care of every single day.

I will focus on our faulty and crumbling infrastructure and will do everything I can to expedite the process of actually restoring it.

I won’t tolerate storm drains that don’t actually drain water. We pay for those, monthly.

I won’t tolerate crumbling buildings on our Main Street. Our Main Street should be the thriving heart of our city, not a ghost town with vacant buildings that have chains on the doors. It’s time for results instead of excuses.

Your taxes should not continuously increase while businesses are rewarded with tax exemptions within our city.

Business is always great, but the citizen is the number one priority, and will remain so with me as your mayor.

Respectfully, I ask for your consideration and your vote on Tuesday, April 4th. Your vote is absolutely crucial to make this happen, so please make sure to get out and vote.

Voter turnout in our county has been too low for too long. Get involved and vote for change.

I plan to visit as many of you within the city as possible over the next two months and beyond, so please prepare to tell me your thoughts and concerns about our current state and our future when I get to you. I want to hear everything you have to say.

If I don’t make it to you as quickly as you’d like, please feel free to call me at 843-617-0505, and I will be happy to make my way to you and visit immediately.

Thank you all and God Bless Dillon, South Carolina and the United States of America.

Vote Mackie Adams for Mayor on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.