Latta Town Court Issues Bench Warrants

The following are sought on bench warrants by the Latta Town Court:

DENNIS JEREMIAH JONES

JOHNNY FARRELL TIMMONS

STEVEN NELSON WOODS

DEVARIUS MONTREZ WHITWORTH

NICOLE SHARNELL WILSON

LORENZO DETWAN SMITH

ANDREW DAVID SOUTHARD

DENA SI’MONE TOWNSEND

MASON RANDELL BOONE

MARCHE LAVANCE BETHEA

JASON TAMAR SMITH

PHYLLIS MONIQUE SHORT

DA’LYN DRAVELL WITHERSPOON

TERRENCE KENDELL WINSTON

MARCUS DEAN LEWIS

RENEE SHANTE BUXTON

JAISSON JAMES BRAXTON

MATTHEW GLENN BROWN

DANIELLE KHADJAH BROCK

MARQUIS JAMAR DAVIS

STANLEY MARQUESE BELLMON

CHRISTOPHER CORTEZ BETHEA

JEREMIAH ANTWAN TYLEEK DRAWHORN

JAMIR MARQUIS ELLERBE

GLINNIS MAY COOK

If you are one of these people or if you know the whereabouts of one of these people, please contact, Janette Dupree, Clerk of Court, at the Latta Town Hall, 843-752-5115.