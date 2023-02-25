Jurors Called For March 6th Term Of Court

Court will convene on March 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Judicial Center with the Honorable Judge Michael Holt presiding. Jurors are to report on March 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., per Gwen T. Hyatt, Clerk of Court. Any questions, call the Dillon County Clerk of Court’s Office at 843-774-1425.
Baccous, Khaliq Q.
Bailey, Kevin P.
Baker, Maggie Lee
Barr, Natalie S.
Benton, Jewell R.
Berry, Rebecca J.
Berry, Ronald L.
Bethea, Chana S.
Bethea, Derrick T.
Bethea, James A.
Bethea, James A.
Bethea, Khalil O.
Bethea, Michael C.
Bethea, Pamela T.
Blankenship, Richard A.
Blue, Angela C.
Blue, Ja’Nautica N.
Brasher, Cody W.
Brigman, Taylor L.
Brown, Jenny K.
Brown, Luther D.
Bucy, Christa B.
Cabbagestalk, Elizabeth A.
Cannon, Kelly D.
Capps, Sondra A.
Carlson, Judy E.
Carpenter, Christina N.
Carpenter, Lanny R.
Causey, Billy J.
Charpia, Gregory K.
Chavis, Steve
Christian, Quanda S.
Clark, William R.
Coaxum, Anna V.
Coleman, Ginger K.
Cooper, Terry
Cox, Marsden H.
Cox, Tonya L.
Cribb, Shirlene D.
Cross, Timothy M.
Cruz-Villagomez,
Gaspar
Daniels, David M.
Davis, Desteny B.
Davis, Johnathan C.
Davis, Laura M.
Dixon, Daniel
Dudley, Colon Jr.
Dunson, Shannon C.
Dwyer, Tiffany S.
Ellis, Louise D.
Elvington, Alfred M.
Ford, Markyle L.
Ford, Willie D.
Gause, Shala L.
Genwright, Jamil L.
German, Tamia N.
Gilchrist, Chantago D.
Gilchrist, Dawn D.
Gleason, Earl L.
Graham, Vickie B.
Grant, John C.
Greene, Girlie
Grimsley, Larry E
Grossetti, Bailey M
Gruszka, Mary J
Hardee, Wilbert H
Hayes, Joshua A
Hayes, Judy E
Hayes, Lauren A
Hayes, Marquise D
Hensley, Theresa C
Herring, Austin J
Hester, Charles T
Hilburn, Teddy G
Hood, Annette S
Horne, James R
Hunt, Ethan C
Hunt, Samantha A
Ivey, Stephen Z
Jones, Claude E
Jones, Elnora F
Jones, Joseph J
Jones, Nortorius S
Jones, Tyieshah S
June, John H
Kelly, Euryssa J
Keys, Randall
Leach, Jimmie M
Lewis, Veronica
Loika, William H
Madison, Ulysses
Manning, Clayton
Manning, Sierra A
Manning, Yolanda R
Maristany, Pamela J
Martin, Leslie U
Matthews, David J
McCallum, Mary R
McClellan, Shate L
McClellan, Sheila O
McCrimmon, Mary T
McInnis, Elijah K
McKenzie, Matthew R
McLellan, Ashley M
McLellan, Shelly S
McNeil, James j
McNeil, Nina Faye
Miller, Corbet A
Mitchell, Zahria K
Monahan, Morgan N
Monroe, Davion L
Moody, Amy M
Moody, Michael A
Mullis, Jeffrey R
Myers, Joseph Daniel
Nelson, James W
Nesmith, Tahja Khalid
Norris, Ravin E
Pace, Noah M
Page, Jessica N
Page, Mary K
Pender, Nathaniel R
Pittman, Sandra S
Powell, Marshall D
Prescott, David W
Purnell, Sha’niyah N
Rawls, Joyce Ann
Richardson, Mary E
Richardson, Sha’corey M
Roberts, Betty L
Roberts, Melinda S
Rownd, Larry Wayne
Sawyer, Felicia J
Sawyer, Jamie F
Sellers, Daronda F
Sellers, Fredrick L
Shelford, Edwina M
Simmons, Joshua T
Sims, James Jr.
Singletary, Hubert
Sowells, Mo’nazia
Stanford, Martha S
Stanton, Harris W
Stephens, Edward C
Stevens, Jennifer W
Stewart, Deborah M
Stone, Kevin
Strickland, Roger
Suggs, Barbie
Sweat, April M
Tart, Douglas F
Taylor, Thelma W
Todd, James J
Tompkins, Mason J
Toney, Annie C
Troisi, Steven R
Turner, Andrea M
Utley, Elizabeth C
Vazquez, Natalie M
Walsh, James r
Ward, Summer M
Watson, Ronnie L
Wheeler, Albert J
White, Larry A
Whittington, Marion A
Williams, Emma
Williams, Evelyn
Williams, Lydia Evon
Williams, Robin S
Williams, Sekou O
Williams, Willie B
Williamson, Matthew A
Willis, Lee Ruth
Windham, Angel D
Winkeler, Mark A
Wise, Kristina N
Jurors Called For March 6th Term Of Court
by•
Court will convene on March 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Judicial Center with the Honorable Judge Michael Holt presiding. Jurors are to report on March 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., per Gwen T. Hyatt, Clerk of Court. Any questions, call the Dillon County Clerk of Court’s Office at 843-774-1425.