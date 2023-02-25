CareSouth Family Support Services & Community Outreach Team Ready To Assist With Medicaid Re-Enrollment

CareSouth Carolina’s Family Support Services and Community Outreach Team is ready to assist in helping with Medicaid re-enrollment.

Medicaid is restarting Eligibility reviews, and this means that those who are eligible need to ensure their information is up-to-date to not risk a gap in Medicaid or CHIP coverage.

To ensure that you don’t have a gap in coverage, please make sure to follow these three steps:

• Make sure you contact information is up-to-date

• Check your mail for a letter

• Complete your renewal form (if you get one)

You can check to see if your information is up-to-date by visiting https://tools.apply.scdhhs.gov/quick-tools/changeofaddress.

If you need assistance in changing your address or signing up for Medicaid, CareSouth Carolina has Family Support Services Benefit Counselors who are available to assist.

Please call 866-498-0399 and a CareSouth Carolina representative will be happy to help you.

The CareSouth Carolina Family Support Services and Community Outreach Team provides one-on-one case management and assistance in addressing social needs of everything from signing up for an insurance plan like Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act to assisting with connecting patients to needed services and resources. They also provide health education related to disease prevention, screenings, and healthy behaviors. Examples of health education topics include:

• Chronic disease prevention

• Nutrition

• Physical activity

• Smoking cessation

• Transportation Services

• Translation/Interpretation services

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.

CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.

Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans choice provider.