Kevin Steele Serving As Defensive Coordinator At University Of Alabama

Former Dillon High School standout quarterback Kevin Steele is currently serving as the defensive coordinator at the University of Alabama as he was hired on February 5, 2023.

He previously served as defensive coordinator at Miami, Auburn, LSU, Clemson, and coached inside linebackers at Alabama. Steele served as the head football coach at Baylor University, compiling a record of 9–36 overall and 1–31 in the Big 12 Conference from 1999 to 2002.

Kevin Steele played quarterback at Dillon High School prior to three seasons of collegiate football as a linebacker. Steele was at Furman University his freshmen year before transferring to Tennessee, where he was a member of Johnny Majors’ 1978 and 1979 squads.

From 1989 to 1994, Steele served as a linebackers assistant coach under Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne. While there, Nebraska won 60 games and lost 11 and was in six bowl games, won four conference championships and captured the 1994 national championship with a 13-0 record. Steele also served as an assistant coach at Florida State University, University of Tennessee, Oklahoma State University, and New Mexico State University.

Steele joined Alabama head Coach Nick Saban as defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide in 2008.

In 2009, Steele became the defensive coach for the Clemson Tigers for 3 seasons. After that, he returned to Alabama as a defensive assistant in 2013.

After the 2014 college football season, Steele joined Louisiana State University head coach Les Miles as defensive coordinator. After the 2015 college football season, he joined the Auburn Tigers head football coach Gus Malzahn as defensive coordinator. After 2020, Steele’s time with Auburn ended.

Kevin Steele also coached the Carolina Panthers of the NFL in 1995. The Panthers played in the NFC Championship Game in 1996 during their second season.

Kevin Steele is a Dillon native. He and his wife, Linda, have a son (Gordon) and a daughter (Caroline).