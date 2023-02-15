Black Business Expo Set For Saturday, February 18th

The Annual Black Business Expo, a FREE event, is scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Lake View Community Center, 106 Richard Temple Boulevard, Lake View. The event, sponsored by Lake View Town Councilperson Mertis Barnett, highlights Black businesses in and around the Pee Dee area.

The expo participants will summarize, clarify and provide much needed information about their businesses as well as offer samples (when possible).

This event will also promote networking among the businesses and the public.

They hope to generate a proactive communication with Black culture and promote diversity. It has expanded into an annual mega event showcasing all our Black businesses. For additional information call 843-759- 2692 contact the Town of Lake View, SC 843-759-2861.