NOTICE OF SALE

C/A No: 2022-CP-17-00156

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM TRUST 2020- R7 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R7 vs. Larry Wayne Coates a/k/a Larry Coates; American Express National Bank fka American Express Centurion Bank, I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on March 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at 301 W. Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

Legal Description and Property Address:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND, SITUATE AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF LATTA, DILLON COUNTY, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF BERRY AVENUE AND CARR STREET, MEASURING FIFTY EIGHT FEET ON BERRY AVENUE AND RUNNING BACK ALONG CARR STREET A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED FIFTY FEET, AND BEING BOUNDED NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: ON THE NORTH BY LANDS OF FRED TART; ON THE EAST BY LOT OF S. J. EDWARDS; ON THE SOUTH BY CARR STREET; AND ON THE WEST BY BERRY AVENUE; SAME BEING A PART OF PROPERTY CONVEYED TO FRED TART BY FLORENCE EDWARDS BASS BY DEED DATED OCTOBER 13, 1919, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 13, PAGE 167 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY, THIS BEING THE LOT ON WHICH THE PRESENT PARSONAGE OF THE CHURCH OF GOD, LATTA, S.C. IS LOCATED.

THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED UNTO LARRY WAYNE COATES, FROM LARRY W. COATES, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF EDNA CARTER COATES, PURSUANT TO THE PROBATE OF SAID ESTATE, AND BY VIRTUE OF A DEED OF DISTRIBUTION DATED MARCH 14, 2002 AND RECORDED MARCH 14, 2002 IN BOOK 355 AT PAGE 269 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA.

116 Bass Street

Latta, S.C. 29565

TMS# 105-09-02-004

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of 10.5% to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee for Dillon County shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. Since a personal or deficiency judgment is waived,

the bidding will not remain open but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

Harry R. Easterling, Jr.

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina, 2023

Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, S.C. 29202

803-726-2700.