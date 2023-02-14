Jim Chavis Chosen As DCVOYO Commander

Submitted by John HarlowThe Dillon County Veteran of the Year Organization met on 1/24/2023 at the Dillon Southern Fried restaurant to plan its Veteran programs for CY-2023.The DCVOYO, in addition to reviewing candidate names submitted by the public for Dillon County Veteran of the Year and selecting the best candidate, it also plans 3 annual Dillon programs for Veterans. The DCVOYO puts together the Memorial Day program, The Patriot Day program, and the Veterans Day program. On Memorial Day, the name and branch of service of all deceased Dillon County Veterans for the year are read aloud and a bell is tolled for each name. On Patriot Day (9/11), the events of 9/11 are recalled, and special recognition is given to local first responders. On Veterans Day, all Veterans and their families are recognized for their service. The DCVOYO works in cooperation with the Dillon County Veterans Affairs office in producing these programs for the public. In 2022, USAF MSG James Leslie (VOY 2011) was elected Commander of the DCVOYO, but regretfully he unexpectedly died on 1/8/2022. Another USAF Veteran, Lloyd Brown (VOY 2014), then temporarily filled the commander position for 2022. Now for CY-2023, the DCVOYO has elected the following members as its new officers:Commander—Army —Jim Chavis VOY 20131st Vice Commander—Air Force—Lloyd Brown VOY 20142nd Vice Commander—Air Force—Thom Thompson VOY 2017Secretary/Treasurer—Marines—John Harlow VOY 2005Sergeant at Arms—Army—Harry Moore VOY 2018Chaplain—Marines—Bobby McLean VOY 2016In another matter, the DCVOYO named George Pullie (VOY 1994) and Jerry Huggins (VOY 2002) to the position of VOY Emeritus. The DCVOYO encourages the public to support our Dillon County Veterans by attending the Memorial Day, Patriot Day, and Veterans Day programs held at Veterans Square and on the steps of the at the Dillon County Courthouse.