$25,000 Presented To FMU For Tim Brown Scholarship

The CareFIRST Carolina Foundation and CareSouth Carolina presented Francis Marion University (FMU) with the first of many annual support gifts, a total of $25,000, through the Archie “Tim” Brown Master of Science in Nursing — Family Nurse Practitioner Scholarship.



The donation included $23,000 in support, as well as $2,000 for the first two scholarship recipients ($1,000 each) in honor and memory of beloved community leader Archie Tim Brown.

“CareSouth Carolina has been a supportive community partner in the education and employment of health science students over the years,” said FMU President Fred Carter. “This gift, given in memory of our alumnus Tim Brown, is especially meaningful. Whether as a police officer, student, nurse, or nurse practitioner, Tim had a positive influence on everyone with whom he interacted. We are deeply appreciative of CareSouth Carolina’s recognition of his life of service.”

In May of 2022, CareSouth Carolina lost provider and friend Archie “Tim” Brown, BSN, FNP, to a senseless act of violence just as he was beginning to realize his vast potential as a caregiver. Tim was a unique individual who was loved by his patients and the CareSouth Carolina team. He continued to excel in his chosen path, all the while mentoring youth, working with underserved and migrant patients, and teaching and acting as a role model to students at his alma mater, Francis Marion University.



“It was an honor to present Dr. Carter and the leadership of Francis Marion University with a total of $25,000 from the funds raised by CareFirst Carolina Foundation for the Tim Brown Memorial Scholarship,” CareSouth Carolina CEO Ann Lewis said. “This scholarship will pave the way for the education of a nurse practitioner wanting to serve in rural Pee Dee South Carolina. The FMU School of Health Sciences has been an excellent pathway for so many nurse practitioners, including Tim Brown, who tragically lost his life in 2022.”

Tim put himself through both the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program and the Family Nurse Practitioner program while serving as a police officer at FMU.

After graduating, Tim went to work in his home community, Latta, SC, for CareSouth Carolina.

In honor of Tim’s exceptional work ethic and drive to serve his community, the CareFirst Carolina Foundation and CareSouth Carolina will be raising funds annually for scholarships benefiting students in nursing programs at Francis Marion University with the goal of increasing the number of family nurse practitioners in the Pee Dee.

Selected candidates will be encouraged to stay in the Pee Dee to practice and provide medical care to improve access in the region.

“Tim Brown was a dynamic individual that loved his community and his patients,” Quinetta M. Buterbaugh, District Manager-Government and Community Relations at Duke Energy said.

“Raising funds to support scholarships at Francis Marion University will help to keep his legacy alive while providing a much-needed service to the Pee Dee by supporting future nurses and nurse practitioners.”

CareFIRST Carolina is an independent supporting foundation dedicated to financially supporting the mission of CareSouth Carolina.

Together, the organizations provide and improve access to health and support services to those who need them most.

It is the first regional foundation to focus on improving the access and quality of primary health care in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill. Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans choice provider.