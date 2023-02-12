SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: 9 MONTHS OF THE DILLON HERALD FOR $17.75

If you live in Dillon County, Marlboro County, Marion County, or Robeson County, NC, and do not have a current subscription to The Dillon Herald, we have a special subscription offer.

You can get 9 months of The Dillon Herald for just $17.75. This is almost half off the regular price of $35.50 so take advantage of this special offer now in one of three ways:

1) Calling us at 843-774-3311 and giving us your mailing address and payment information. We accept MasterCard and Visa debit or credit cards.

2) Bringing your mailing information and payment information by our office at 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon. We accept cash, checks, money orders, and MasterCard and Visa debit or credit cards.

3) Mailing your address and payment information to The Dillon Herald, 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon. We accept cash, checks, money orders, and MasterCard and Visa debit or credit cards.

THIS OFFER EXPIRES FEBRUARY 17, 2023 SO ACT NOW!

(NOTE: If you live anywhere other than the counties listed above, the regular 9-month price is $47.30)