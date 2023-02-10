PUBLIC HEARING: FEE IN LIEU OF TAX AGREEMENT

The County of Dillon will hold a public hearing on February 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. in the County Council Chambers, 109 S. 3rd Ave., Dillon, S.C., 29536 for the purpose of obtaining written and oral comments from the public concerning the following ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A FEE IN LIEU OF TAX AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA AND ENERRA CORPORATION AND ENERRA SC-1, LLC, A COMPANY PREVIOUSLY IDENTIFIED AS PROJECT CONVERTIBLE, WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROPERTY IN THE COUNTY, WHEREBY SUCH PROPERTY WILL BE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF TAXES; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED THERETO.

A copy of the ordinance may be obtained from the Dillon County Administrative (Council) Office at 109 S. 3rd Ave., Dillon, S.C. 29536.

Matthew Elvington, Interim County Administrator