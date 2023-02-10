PUBLIC HEARING: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND AN AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A JOINT COUNTY INDUSTRIAL AND BUSINESS PARK (2016 PARK) OF DILLON AND MARLBORO COUNTIES SO AS TO ENLARGE THE PARK

The County of Dillon will hold a public hearing on February 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. in the County Council Chambers, 109 S. 3rd Ave., Dillon, S.C., 29536 for the purpose of obtaining written and oral comments from the public concerning the following ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND AN AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A JOINT COUNTY INDUSTRIAL AND BUSINESS PARK (2016 PARK) OF DILLON AND MARLBORO COUNTIES SO AS TO ENLARGE THE PARK.

A copy of the ordinance may be obtained from the Dillon County Administrative (Council) Office at 109 S. 3rd Ave., Dillon, S.C. 29536.

Matthew Elvington, Interim County Administrator