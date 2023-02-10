City of Dillon Planning Commission Public Hearing

City of Dillon Planning Commission shall meet to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers within the Dillon City-County Complex Building located at 401 West Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina.

Item(s) to be considered:

The Dillon City Planning Commission shall consider forwarding a specific zoning classification to Dillon City Council for the proposed property located at 533 Lakeside Court (Dillon County Tax Map System Number 049-16-11-010), Dillon South Carolina to be annexed into the city limits of Dillon.

he Dillon City Planning Commission shall consider forwarding a specific zoning classification to Dillon City Council for the proposed property located at 411 Beaufort Street (Dillon County Tax Map System Number 059-13-06-005), Dillon South Carolina to be annexed into the city limits of Dillon.

The Dillon City Planning Commission shall consider forwarding a specific zoning classification to Dillon City Council for the proposed property located at 413 Beaufort Street (Dillon County Tax Map System Number 059-13-06-004), Dillon South Carolina to be annexed into the city limits of Dillon.

The Dillon City Planning Commission shall consider forwarding a specific zoning classification to Dillon City Council for the proposed property located at 1903 Highway 301 North (Dillon County Tax Map System Number 049-12-02-004), Dillon South Carolina to be annexed into the city limits of Dillon.

e Dillon City Planning Commission shall also review and consider approving a minor subdivision survey to subdivide the property located at 1321 East Washington Street (Dillon County Tax Map System Number 059-16-02-012) into two (2) lots as submitted and indicated on survey plat dated January 24, 2023 prepared for The Gerald Team LLC.

Citizens wishing to discuss their concerns may attend the Public Hearing Meeting on Wednesday, February 21, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers located at 401 West Main Street Dillon, South Carolina.

Questions and concerns may be directed to Benny Genwright, Director of Code Enforcement & Planning, 843-774-0040, extension 1012 or 1014.

The City of Dillon does not discriminate on the basis of creed, race, age, sex, familial status or disability. TDD 843-841-3707.