I-95 Rehab Bridge/Culvert Replacement With 24 Hour Lane Closure Scheduled

The South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to replace two culverts along I-95 Southbound between mile markers 185 and 186. These culverts span the Little Reedy Creek near Dillon, South Carolina. The South Bound Left Lane will be closed to install additional pavement needed to accommodate both lanes of traffic during the project.

The contractor, CJ Jackson Inc., is tentatively scheduled to begin this work on Monday January 23, 2023, at 4:00 AM and they plan to finish work and remove the closure by Thursday January 26, 2023, at 9:00 AM.

Commercial and residential travelers and/ or commuters may be impacted by this lane closure.