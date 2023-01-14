Russell Fry Sworn In As Congressman

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Russell Fry was sworn in to the 118th Congress by Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the United States Representative for South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District.



Congressman Fry is the second representative to serve the Seventh Congressional District (since it was reestablished in 2013), which includes Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, and Marlboro Counties and parts of Florence County. He also serves as Freshman Class President for the 118th Republican Freshman Class.

“I am honored to be able to serve the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as their voice in Washington,” said Congressman Fry. “I am excited to get to work to get our country back on track by promoting policies that work for the American people.”

Congressman Fry’s office in Washington, D.C. is located at 1626 Longworth House Office, and is excited to welcome all visitors from the district to see their new office.

