NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Thursday, January 12, 2023, a public hearing as required by Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Code”), will be held with respect to a proposed plan of financing providing for the issuance by the National Finance Authority (the “Authority”) of qualified 501(c)(3) bonds, as defined in Section 145 of the Code, for residential rental projects in one or more series or issues issued from time to time, including bonds issued to refund such qualified 501(c)(3) bonds in one or more series or issues from time to time, in an amount not to exceed $1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount (the “Bonds”). The proceeds of the Bonds will be used by Flagstone Community Foundation, Inc., or an affiliate thereof (the “Borrower”), to: (1) finance or refinance the acquisition, rehabilitation, improvement and equipping of the following multifamily rental housing projects in the following not to exceed amounts: (1) Golden Pond Manor Apartments, 1214 South Austin Street, Maxton, North Carolina, consisting of 32 units (Bond proceeds in an amount not to exceed $5,355,000), and (2) Cannon Court Apartments, 212 Cannon Court, Dillon, South Carolina, consisting of 40 units (Bond proceeds in an amount not to exceed $8,230,000) (the “Project”); and (2) pay certain expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of the Bonds.

The Project is or will be owned and operated by the Borrower which is an organization described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Code.

The Bonds and the obligation to pay principal of and interest thereon and any redemption premium with respect thereto do not constitute indebtedness or an obligation of the Authority, the State of New Hampshire or any political subdivision thereof, within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory debt limitation, or a charge against the general credit or taxing powers of any of them. The Bonds shall be a limited obligation of the Authority, payable solely from certain revenues duly pledged therefor and generally representing amounts paid by the Borrower.

The hearing will commence at 9:00 a.m. (EST) or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard. Interested persons wishing to express their views on the issuance of the Bonds or on the nature and location of the Project may call 844-854-2222; Meeting ID 920111 at the time of the public hearing or, prior to the time of the hearing, submit written comments.

Additional information concerning the above matter may be obtained from, and written comments should be addressed to, National Finance Authority, 11 S. Main St. Suite 200, Concord, NH 03301, Attention: John Stoecker, Telephone: (603) 369-3886, E-mail: john@nfabonds.com.

Dated: January 5, 2023