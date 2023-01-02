PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Leaves Dillon Christian School With 62-20 Win

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators invaded the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors gym and left with a 62-20 win.

Lake View’s defense held Dillon Christian to only 2 points in the first period. By halftime, Lake View held a commanding lead.

Lake View’s Gwendasia Page lead all scorers with 15 points. She had six 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket. Jaleya Ford added six 2-point baskets for 12 points. Zy’Kiara Waters connected for three 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket for 9 points. La’Kayla Chavis added 6 points with two 2-point baskets and 2 free throws. Nevaeh Locklear Alexis Blackmon each had two 2-point baskets for 4 points. Da’Mayra Page had a 3-point basket. Ta’Kiyah Waters had a 2-point basket and a free throw to place 3 points onto the scoreboard for the Lady Wild Gators. Sa’Niyah Williams and Sydney McAllister each sank a 2-point basket.

Bo Richardson led the Lady Warriors with three 2-point baskets for 6 points. Cadance Locklear added two 2-point baskets for 4 points. Chloe Powell and Story Lane each had a 2-point basket and a free throw for 3 points each. Lillie Shooter sank a 2-point basket for Dillon Christian School. and Lilly King and Braylin Carter each connected for a free throw.

Lake View will host West Columbus on January 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Dillon Christian School will travel to Florence Christian on Friday, December 16.

Support your team.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.













