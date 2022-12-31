Jurors Called For General Sessions Court On January 9th

General Sessions Court will convene on January 9, 2023 at the Dillon County Judicial Center at 1:00 p.m. with Judge Michael Holt presiding. The following are to report per Gwen T. Hyatt, Clerk of Court:
Abudayya, Amjad R
Alford, Alicia S
Alford, Lonnie H
Allen, Mitchell
Anderson, Diane H
Arnette, Kathryn H
Bailey, C J
Barino, Billy M
Barker, Karen G
Benjamin, Antonio E
Berry, Kathy R
Bethea, Ilya A
Bethea, james W
Bethea, Johnathon G
Bethea, Kimberly W
Bethea, Montegus K
Bethea, Sophia A
Bigford, Stephanie W
Blackmon, Joshua S
Blackwell, Tanicia R
Blount, Inez
Blue, Christopher C
Bracey, Joshua C
Brigman,Johnny M
Brigman, Jesetta M
Brigman, Shari D
Britt, Anthony B Jr
Brown, Nakia L
Brown, Terry, D
Brown, William P
Brown-Wilson, Magnolia
Bruce, Raven O
Brumbles, Mona T
Brunson, Dorothy R.
Burkhart, Stephanie M
Burns, Alicia S
Butler, Jo Anna
Campbell, Michael L
Carmichael, Marcus L
Carmichael, Tyquan M
Carter, Lennon E
Cashwell, Jennifer E
Caulder, Ailene L
Caulder, Clyde E
Charlton, Rodunshae L
Chesser, Sallie H
Childs, Dara M
Clark, Cherie D
Clark, Eric E
Cochran, Kimberly P
Coleman, Rebecca B
Cook, Caleb R
Cook, Karen F
Cook, Tonya K
Cooper, Elouise
Cooper, Emanuel T
Cooper, Joseph B
Cornell, Jenna B
Covarrubias, Lucia M
Coward, Alyson B
Coward, Joseph E
Col, Elnora K
Cribb, Latasha Y
Culler, Shareef M
Curry, Paulette C
Daniels, Sylvia J
Davis, Saerodd M
Deberry, Myron W
Deirey, Lashonda N
Dew, Colemen K
Dials, Ja’kim J
Diaz-lara, Michelle E
Dickson, Rosa Mae
Dixon, Lamont M
Doroteo, Marissa N
Douglas, Javanvie M
Douglass, Barry L
Drummond, Amanda L
Dunham, Assata S
Durant, Maggie L
Enright, Stephanie R
Evans, Cora A
Evans, Robert L
Farmer, Archina A
Feather, Patricia E
Finklea, William J
Fisher, Edward b
Fletcher, Dishana M
Floyd, Breon M
Ford, Eukiah T
Ford, Myra Rebecca
Fore, Robert L
Frye, Johnsie W
Gaddy, Hardy Jr.
Galloway, Matria S
Gasque, Frances A
German, Anika D
Gest, Philip M
Gleason, Joseph M
Gould, Ryan J
Graham, Omar L
Graham, Olanda M
Graves, Quranah K
Graves, Valerie J
Graves, Virgil M
Green, Arlando C
Greene, Ja Novice B
Hamer, Plachette D
Hamilton, Cecil D
Hamilton, Gwynetta M
Hammonds, Kyorry O
Hardee, Susanne S
Hargrove, Jamilia N
Haselden, Denise M
Hayes, Deborah A
Hayes, Jean H
Hayes, Jeffery T
Hayes, Joe Rodney
Herring, Kathleen K
Herring, Shelton
Holbert, Elizabeth A
Holmes, Celia M
Hopkins, Tammy D
Hough, Roanell
Huggins, Danny R
Hughes, Rysandra M
Hulon, Angela A
Hunt, Annie J
Hunt, Joanthon D
Hunt, Joseph Sylveste
Hunter, Jo Ann
Hyatt, Johnny E
Hyatt, Louise M
Ivey, Chancellor L
Jackson, Arthur L
Jackson, Crystal G
Jacobs, Bethany O
Jacobs, Brandy N
Jbara, Bayan T
Jeeferys, Arty Y
Johnson, I’ashia L
Johnson, Josephine H
Johnson, Julie
Johnson, Lydia
Johnson, Peter L
Jones, Matthew D
Kelly, Cracie G
Kelly, Hadiyyah A
Kersey, William H
King, Vickie L
Kopituk, Richard J
Lane, Barbara J
Lane, Lizzie M
Lara, Norman
Leach, Mary A
Leach, Sandra
Lee, Stacey M
Legette, Glen
Leggette, Ta’keria S
Lemmon, John
Leonard, Michael
Lewis Kenneth B
Lewis, Particia A
Lewis, Quintin S
Lloyd, Deborah
Locklear, Delton Jr
Locklear, Melissa A
Manning, Cheketa L
Manning, Mamie B
Manning, Shirley L
Manning, Tony L
McBride, June R
McCallum, Barbara A
McCormick, Willie H
McDowell, William
McDuffie, Quanda
McDuffie, Tammy A
McGill Bobby S
McGill, Natasha
McKenzie, Janet J
McKenzie, Richard A
McLaurin, Suzanne B
McLellan, Nathan
McLeod, Elizabeth
McLeod, Kenya B
McMillan, Brittany J
McMillan, Jessie L
McMillan, Nikita R
McMillan, Sharon
McRae, Justin O
Mearite, Blondell
Miller, Diane L
Mincey, Betty H
Minges, Marsha C
Minshew, Elizabeth W
Mitchell, Robert
Moody, Janet L
Moody, Matthew L
Moultrie, Essie
Mungro, Diaz
Murphy, Flora Genall
Nails, Jarvis C
Nelson, Alvin J
Nelson, Timothy A
Nolan, Stephen C
Norman, Jamal A
Oates, Sabrina S
Ott, Timothy C
Ownes, Matthew E
Oxendine, Sherlina E
Packer, Jason E
Page, Carolyn S
Page, Doris C
Page, Zi-donia A
Parham, John M
Patterson, Andrea J
Pavon, Santiago
Perry, Sarah
Perry, Smith
Perry, Tremayne M
Phelps, Jamal R
Pierce, Robert E
Pinkney, Hattie H
Poe, Kellyson S
Pouncey, Shirley M
Powers, Bobby L
Powers, Elizabeth A
Powers, Patsy Lester
Quick, James L
Ramirez, Yvonne V
Reaves, Mary
Reaves, Wendy P
Rivers, Jerry A
Robinson, April M
Rogers, Berry J
Rogers, Jakayla O
Rogers, Jeffery R
Rogers, Lee
Rogers, Marsha H
Ross, Johnny L
Saaddjaballah, Kamel
Sampson, Gloria J
Sandell, Christine J
Sanderson, Jacqueline R
Santos, Corey D
Sapp, Rebecca L
Scott, Carl W
Scott, Ron
Seivertson, Timothy E
Sellers , Jaquan D
Shaw, Catilya F
Shaw, William
Simerly, Vicki L
Simmons, Kassie E
Simmons, Lamont Jr
Simms, Stacy
Simms, Stacy M.
Smith, Claudia R.
Smith, David
Spivey, Joel I.
Squires, Jacqueline T.
Stackhouse, William B. III
Strickland, Christie M.
Strickland, Jerry R.
Strickland, Nathan Jr.
Stroud, Cherly W.
Strubeck, Shyanne R.
Tanner, Jerry W.
Thompson, Frank M.
Thompson, Randall K.
Thurlo, Shanda T.
Timmons, Karema L.
Titshaw, Johnathan R.
Todd, Elizabeth D.
Turbeville, Earl E.
Tyler, Wayne
Vallejos, Mitchell T.
Vanderhall, Nadia C.
Walker-silvey, Shannon R.
Ward, Judith C.
Warren, Eulah W.
Warren, Jokari D.
Watson, Chastity C.
Watts, James D.
Webster, Johnnie Sue
Wheeler, Aaron K.
White, John C.
Wilkes, Donnie W.
Wilkes, Ronald J.
Williams, Ashley L.
Williams, Isaiah J.
Williams, Joshua C.
Williams, Maurice S.
Williams, Ny’asia T.
Wilson, Timothy D.
Winston, Laura S.
Wise, Anna E.
Worley, William T.
Wright, Mary L.
Youmans, Christel B.
Jurors Called For General Sessions Court On January 9th
by•
General Sessions Court will convene on January 9, 2023 at the Dillon County Judicial Center at 1:00 p.m. with Judge Michael Holt presiding. The following are to report per Gwen T. Hyatt, Clerk of Court: